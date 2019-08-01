Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $2.18 Million; As Sabre (SABR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Citigroup Has Trimmed Its Position

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 61.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 164,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 102,816 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 266,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 1.89 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212.22. About 1.73M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN CAPITAL MARKETS AS CLIENT DEMAND FOR BALANCE SHEET HAS REBOUNDED -CFO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar to Sell Hearthside Food to Investor Group; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 08/03/2018 – RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG RBIV.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 29 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 557,656 shares to 714,256 shares, valued at $125.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 21,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Markston Intll Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 600 shares. British Columbia Investment holds 167,053 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 31,662 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 542,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,820 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 29,800 shares. Lateef Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 10,262 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc reported 331,324 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Boston Partners reported 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 3,003 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.01% or 68,283 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.01% or 11,771 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Airline Sector Deals With Multiple System-Wide Outages – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sabre declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre (SABR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre Deserves A Higher Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).