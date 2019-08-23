Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Valuation Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Increased Its Position by $57.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 25286.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.25 million, up from 5,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 792,826 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Still Looks to Trump After Pact With Bankrupt Unit; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19; 17/03/2018 – Petrolia Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 23; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $197.4. About 598,719 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles; 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs bonuses for women 40% less than men’s; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 08/05/2018 – The world will have a global cryptocurrency, but it won’t be bitcoin, says ex-Goldman president Gary Cohn; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: Trading Is Back! — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman projects this will force up interest rates

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares to 768,407 shares, valued at $66.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Invest reported 27,318 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 27,277 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 36,913 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Manhattan Communications invested in 800 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 384,526 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1,452 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 3,103 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.26% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 168,574 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 22,020 shares. First Financial Corp In owns 290 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 75 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 40,540 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.07% or 856,810 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.53% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has 0.42% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 494,937 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 21,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amg Natl Trust Bank & Trust stated it has 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eaton Vance accumulated 707,589 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv reported 5,587 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability invested in 1.51% or 18,622 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 7,321 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc has invested 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South State has invested 0.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.23% stake. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 125,475 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,138 shares.

