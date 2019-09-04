Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Share Price Rose; Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Has Decreased Stake

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $202. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 1.34M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 24 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,000 shares. Harris LP owns 1.35 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.19% or 268,131 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.37% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 66,981 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maple Inc owns 1.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 28,882 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund accumulated 0.29% or 6,809 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.08% or 110,443 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.09 million shares. First Finance Fincl Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 17,966 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 8,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leisure Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,034 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Llc owns 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 80,702 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 10,000 shares. ERGEN CHARLES W had bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $286.68M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.