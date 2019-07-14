Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As Ecolab Com (ECL) Valuation Rose, Harvey Investment Co Has Trimmed by $2.70 Million Its Position

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,507 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – China’s Hua Medicine plans $400m Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela’s Oil Company Makes $90 Million Bond Payment to Goldman Unit; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 30/03/2018 – U.S. judge certifies Goldman Sachs gender bias class action; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thematic Prtnrs Ltd holds 540,169 shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 18,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 80,421 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP reported 32,595 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,290 shares. M Holdings Securities owns 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,372 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 4,695 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,831 were accumulated by Profit Inv Ltd Liability. Covington Mgmt holds 0.01% or 569 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Campbell Newman Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,294 shares. Nine Masts Ltd accumulated 13,108 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 5 shares. Odey Asset Gp Ltd accumulated 55,787 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

