Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Matrix Asset Advisors Position In Viacom New (VIAB) Was Has Lifted

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 26,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 302,182 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 275,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 19.42M shares traded or 369.90% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 22/05/2018 – Nickelodeon Renews Four Hit Series from Top-Ranked Preschool Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City Music Hall On Monday, August 20, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 2.99 million shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 16/03/2018 – Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11; 12/03/2018 – Rise of Solomon points to Goldman’s direction; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.56% or 31,041 shares in its portfolio. -based Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 2.5% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,050 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,797 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,324 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.94% or 4,738 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Company, California-based fund reported 4,782 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Manhattan Company holds 0.01% or 4,577 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 600 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Axa holds 0.06% or 73,471 shares. 21,147 are owned by Scotia Cap Incorporated.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,022 shares to 317,786 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,267 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).