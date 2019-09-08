Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.26 N/A -0.23 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Golden Star Resources Ltd. and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Volatility and Risk

Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a -0.22 beta and it is 122.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Golden Star Resources Ltd. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, NovaGold Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 76.6 while its Quick Ratio is 76.6. NovaGold Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.3% of NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.52% of Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Star Resources Ltd. -15.68% -8.27% -10.35% -4.31% 2.9% 12.7% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Golden Star Resources Ltd. was less bullish than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NovaGold Resources Inc. beats Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.