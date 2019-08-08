Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Golden Star Resources Ltd. has 26.52% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Golden Star Resources Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.30% -5.60% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Golden Star Resources Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources Ltd. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Golden Star Resources Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Star Resources Ltd. -15.68% -8.27% -10.35% -4.31% 2.9% 12.7% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

Liquidity

Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s peers are 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Golden Star Resources Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.