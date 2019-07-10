Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Comparison side by side

As Gold companies, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.62 N/A -0.23 0.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Golden Star Resources Ltd. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Golden Star Resources Ltd. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6.3% -6.2%

Liquidity

Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. which has a 19 Current Ratio and a 19 Quick Ratio. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golden Star Resources Ltd. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held 26.52% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0% -12.17% 1.79% 31.46% 11.83% 26.03% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -3.75% -3.14% -23.13% 11.33% -29.85% -11.07%

For the past year Golden Star Resources Ltd. has 26.03% stronger performance while International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has -11.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Golden Star Resources Ltd. beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.