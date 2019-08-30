Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Comparison side by side

As Gold companies, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.30 N/A -0.23 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Goldcorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6% Goldcorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Goldcorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Goldcorp Inc.’s potential upside is 7.24% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Goldcorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 0.5%. Insiders owned 26.52% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares. Competitively, 11.74% are Goldcorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Star Resources Ltd. -15.68% -8.27% -10.35% -4.31% 2.9% 12.7% Goldcorp Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Golden Star Resources Ltd. beats Goldcorp Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.