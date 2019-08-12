Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Contrasting side by side

Both Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.38 N/A -0.23 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 5 3.04 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Eldorado Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6% Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Eldorado Gold Corporation on the other hand, has 2.09 beta which makes it 109.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Its rival Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 2.7 respectively. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential downside is -27.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.52%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Eldorado Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Star Resources Ltd. -15.68% -8.27% -10.35% -4.31% 2.9% 12.7% Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36%

For the past year Golden Star Resources Ltd. was less bullish than Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eldorado Gold Corporation beats Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.