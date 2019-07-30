Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) EPS Estimated At $0.06; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Last Week

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_GSC’s profit would be $6.53M giving it 22.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 138,463 shares traded or 128.66% up from the average. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Sell” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, February 22. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 9 by B. Riley & Co. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) latest ratings:

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity. 1,200 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares with value of $222,180 were sold by Khechfe Amine. $49,980 worth of stock was bought by Habiger David C on Thursday, March 14.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 334,222 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,019 shares. Lpl Ltd Company invested in 0% or 7,731 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 220,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Management owns 2,760 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap L P owns 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,982 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,408 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 271,246 shares. Bogle Invest Management Lp De stated it has 149,858 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 43,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.78% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability owns 7,830 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,030 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability invested in 11,100 shares.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $816.83 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.