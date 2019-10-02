Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Shorts at Brown Forman Class B Commo (BFB) Lowered By 0.35%

Brown Forman Inc Class B Commo (NYSE:BFB) had a decrease of 0.35% in short interest. BFB’s SI was 14.11 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.35% from 14.16M shares previously. With 1.26 million avg volume, 11 days are for Brown Forman Inc Class B Commo (NYSE:BFB)’s short sellers to cover BFB’s short positions. The SI to Brown Forman Inc Class B Commo’s float is 4.68%. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 546,468 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFB) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_GSC’s profit would be $5.46M giving it 19.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 78,758 shares traded. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $432.20 million. The firm owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $55,880 activity. $55,880 worth of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFB) shares were bought by Hamel Matthew E.

