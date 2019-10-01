Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.75, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 5 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 4 sold and reduced their stakes in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now own: 229,895 shares, up from 226,799 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_GSC’s profit would be $5.46M giving it 19.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 50,900 shares traded. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $414.74 million. The firm owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil.

It closed at $7.5 lastly. It is down 12.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 844 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.