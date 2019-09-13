Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Comparison side by side

Since Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited 6 1.53 N/A 0.41 14.76 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.42 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 4% 2% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golden Ocean Group Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 76.9%. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited has -1.3% weaker performance while Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has 17.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.