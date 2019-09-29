Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|6
|-153.15
|94.01M
|0.41
|14.76
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|11
|0.00
|14.76M
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Golden Ocean Group Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Golden Ocean Group Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|1,566,833,333.33%
|4%
|2%
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|136,036,866.36%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Golden Ocean Group Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Diamond S Shipping Inc. has an average target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 81.63%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.4% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|-4.25%
|-1.62%
|0.33%
|18.75%
|-32.97%
|-1.3%
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-3.63%
|-10.89%
|-9.13%
|0%
|0%
|9.03%
For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited has -1.3% weaker performance while Diamond S Shipping Inc. has 9.03% stronger performance.
Summary
Golden Ocean Group Limited beats Diamond S Shipping Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.
