Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited 6 -153.15 94.01M 0.41 14.76 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 11 0.00 14.76M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Golden Ocean Group Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golden Ocean Group Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited 1,566,833,333.33% 4% 2% Diamond S Shipping Inc. 136,036,866.36% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Golden Ocean Group Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Diamond S Shipping Inc. has an average target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 81.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3% Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03%

For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited has -1.3% weaker performance while Diamond S Shipping Inc. has 9.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats Diamond S Shipping Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.