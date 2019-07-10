Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.42 N/A 0.58 9.12 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.99 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golden Ocean Group Limited and DHT Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golden Ocean Group Limited and DHT Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 5.6% 2.8% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.94 shows that Golden Ocean Group Limited is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DHT Holdings Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Golden Ocean Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. DHT Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Golden Ocean Group Limited and DHT Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Golden Ocean Group Limited has a consensus target price of $8.3, and a 30.09% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares and 49.2% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.86% -2.94% -1.31% -25.39% -40.09% -14.12% DHT Holdings Inc. 4.06% 16.37% 44.96% 16.37% 54.45% 50.51%

For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend while DHT Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Golden Ocean Group Limited beats DHT Holdings Inc.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.