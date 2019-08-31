Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Minerals Company
|N/A
|4.20
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Minerals Company
|0.00%
|-47.8%
|-28.3%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares and 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares. Golden Minerals Company’s share held by insiders are 1.44%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Minerals Company
|-5.02%
|-16.14%
|-12.91%
|-32.55%
|-13.04%
|7.26%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|22.06%
|18.79%
|49.33%
|5.35%
|-3.21%
|74.22%
For the past year Golden Minerals Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
Summary
Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company.
