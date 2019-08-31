Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 4.20 N/A -0.04 0.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares and 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares. Golden Minerals Company’s share held by insiders are 1.44%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company.