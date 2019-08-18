Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.65 N/A -0.04 0.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Uranium Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golden Minerals Company and Uranium Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals Company’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Uranium Energy Corp.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Golden Minerals Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Uranium Energy Corp. are 15.4 and 15.2 respectively. Uranium Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Golden Minerals Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golden Minerals Company and Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 35.7% respectively. Golden Minerals Company’s share held by insiders are 1.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company had bullish trend while Uranium Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Uranium Energy Corp. beats Golden Minerals Company on 4 of the 7 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.