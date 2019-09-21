Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 4.16 N/A -0.04 0.00 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Golden Minerals Company is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares and 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company shares. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company had bullish trend while Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.