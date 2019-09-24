Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

We will be comparing the differences between Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.98 N/A -0.04 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.08 N/A 1.93 8.31

In table 1 we can see Golden Minerals Company and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta means Golden Minerals Company’s volatility is 6.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Minerals Company are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Minerals Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

Golden Minerals Company and CONSOL Coal Resources LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals Company 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s potential upside is 20.75% and its consensus price target is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares and 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares. About 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP has 32.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company has 7.26% stronger performance while CONSOL Coal Resources LP has -2.25% weaker performance.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Golden Minerals Company.