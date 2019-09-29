Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 0.00 63.75M -0.04 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 53 1.49 33.77M 2.07 26.94

Table 1 highlights Golden Minerals Company and Compass Minerals International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 24,651,972,157.77% -47.8% -28.3% Compass Minerals International Inc. 63,922,014.01% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals Company’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Compass Minerals International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Minerals Company are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, Compass Minerals International Inc. has 2.2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Minerals Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Golden Minerals Company and Compass Minerals International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals Company 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Compass Minerals International Inc. has an average target price of $55, with potential downside of -1.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares and 96.4% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company was less bullish than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Golden Minerals Company.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.