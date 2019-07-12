Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.99 N/A -0.04 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.02 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golden Minerals Company and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Golden Minerals Company’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

Golden Minerals Company’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Golden Minerals Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golden Minerals Company and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals Company 0 0 0 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential downside of -8.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.4% of Golden Minerals Company shares are held by institutional investors while 64.5% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors. Golden Minerals Company’s share held by insiders are 1.44%. Comparatively, 37.2% are Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -7% -10.83% -22.92% 6.26% -39.82% 14.76% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.65% -5.52% -2.93% 12.41% 0% -3.95%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company has 14.76% stronger performance while Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has -3.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Golden Minerals Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.