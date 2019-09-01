Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 4.20 N/A -0.04 0.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -179.36 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Golden Minerals Company is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Solitario Zinc Corp. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Minerals Company. Its rival Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 16.2 and 16.2 respectively. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Golden Minerals Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares and 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares. Golden Minerals Company’s share held by insiders are 1.44%. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company was less bullish than Solitario Zinc Corp.

Summary

Solitario Zinc Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.