Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.19 N/A -0.04 0.00 BHP Group 54 3.10 N/A 3.32 16.56

Table 1 demonstrates Golden Minerals Company and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals Company has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BHP Group has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Minerals Company are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, BHP Group has 2.5 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BHP Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golden Minerals Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golden Minerals Company and BHP Group are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 3.7% respectively. About 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company was less bullish than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 7 of the 8 factors Golden Minerals Company.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.