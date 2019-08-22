Golden Gate Private Equity Upped Wesco International (WCC) Holding By $683,700; 1 Analysts Covering ManTech International (MANT)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Wesco International Inc. (WCC) stake by 30.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 12,900 shares as Wesco International Inc. (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 55,300 shares with $2.93M value, up from 42,400 last quarter. Wesco International Inc. now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 178,727 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech has $65 highest and $6500 lowest target. $65’s average target is -7.12% below currents $69.98 stock price. ManTech had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MANT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $65.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 33,229 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies | Infiniti Research; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 34,531 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 5,032 shares. Sei Investments reported 2,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Northern Corporation invested in 743,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 442,023 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Natixis invested in 0.01% or 16,238 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 8,956 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 33,380 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 28,800 shares. Pnc Finance Service Gru Inc holds 15,701 shares.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 32.03 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact ManTech International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MANT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ManTech International (MANT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Baird Upgrades WESCO International (WCC) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 365,985 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 293,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,836 were reported by Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd. Polaris Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 770,758 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 2,832 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 115,677 shares. First Tru Lp holds 130,046 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 174,551 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 0.07% or 14,095 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,922 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 6,065 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). D E Shaw accumulated 761,698 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity. Wolf Christine Ann bought 1,874 shares worth $99,987.