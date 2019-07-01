Golden Gate Private Equity Trimmed Its Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Position by $3.11 Million; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Cut by $2.19 Million Its Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 209,810 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 3.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FNF’s profit will be $230.87M for 12.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.35% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold $12.30 million worth of stock or 150,000 shares.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

