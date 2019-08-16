Golden Gate Private Equity Trimmed Its Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Position by $2.05 Million; Stock Rose; Private Bank & Trust Co Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $504,063 as Valuation Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 37,616 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $205.93. About 15.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 8,205 shares stake. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 507,317 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 13,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield accumulated 1,583 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 54,673 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 85,963 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,668 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp accumulated 42,945 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Alyeska Investment Lp has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Smart Portfolios Ltd Company invested in 148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Lc has invested 2% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Massachusetts Fincl Commerce Ma invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 76,800 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,710 shares to 27,796 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,834 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).