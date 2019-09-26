Golden Gate Private Equity Stake in Hexcel (HXL) Lifted as Stock Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Its Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Market Valuation Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 469,746 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.92M, down from 481,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 156,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62 million, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.88. About 34,035 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Goldman: Sell This Industrial Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 are held by M&R Capital Inc. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 30,235 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Opus Capital Grp Lc holds 0.07% or 2,865 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 1.43% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Alphaone Investment Ser Limited invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny has invested 3.87% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Carroll Fin Associate holds 0.01% or 2,114 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.05% or 5,341 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.44% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,323 are held by Northeast Consultants. Westend Advsr Limited Liability holds 661,598 shares. Frontier Co owns 24,978 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pitcairn Company holds 32,954 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 178,124 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi accumulated 25,238 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.84% or 86,222 shares. Us State Bank De owns 2.92 million shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 1.48% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,966 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 782,761 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,037 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 22,066 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt Co reported 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.18 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Will Good Times Continue for the iShares Mexico ETF? – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why HEXO Stock is Starting to Look Attractive at These Levels – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 116,470 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 141,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).