Golden Gate Private Equity Stake In Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Was Boosted; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.64. About 533,790 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 3.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.83 million, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 1.96 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,224 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 103,845 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 73 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 275,172 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.08% stake. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 10,860 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,964 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co holds 8,057 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 106,450 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Bahamas-based Key Gp Hldg (Cayman) Limited has invested 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 352,736 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 26,078 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,011 shares. 143,066 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 76,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 956,612 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 205,200 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd reported 5,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department reported 4,576 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na owns 1.12 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 0.45% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 752,483 shares. New York-based Reik And Communication Limited has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schnieders Cap Ltd owns 14,330 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 4,146 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis holds 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 167,083 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.19% or 21,129 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.62M shares. 1.29M were accumulated by Mackenzie. Moreover, Town & Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.31% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Epoch Invest Partners has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 329,500 shares to 349,300 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 189,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95 million for 26.17 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

