Golden Gate Private Equity Stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Has Trimmed by $3.11 Million; As Icf International (ICFI) Stock Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Upped Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.42 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 183,892 shares traded or 67.81% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 12,900 shares to 55,300 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,734 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corporation.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 13,319 shares to 32,569 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,360 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

