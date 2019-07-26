Golden Gate Private Equity Stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Has Cut by $2.05 Million; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Trimmed Holding by $18.25 Million as Shares Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.43. About 226,420 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 228,358 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares to 67,734 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28 million for 21.25 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.43 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Prudential Fincl invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 42,146 are owned by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 6 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Jefferies Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 45,209 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca stated it has 47,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.03% or 51,524 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Eam Investors Limited Liability Company reported 20,868 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Ancora Lc has 5,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 775,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $195.76 million activity. 725,008 shares valued at $71.27M were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17. Shares for $18.98M were sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1. $1.04 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29.