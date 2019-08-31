Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Position; As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Position by $5.98 Million

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 4.65 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company's stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 494,624 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Blue Harbour Gp Limited Partnership has invested 9.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 8,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc accumulated 0% or 2,383 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,283 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 107,920 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.24% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bluestein R H & invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 12,030 shares. California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 0.36% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Blair William & Co Il owns 31,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc reported 8,057 shares stake. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. 64,300 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 60,326 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability invested in 173,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset invested in 0.15% or 26.53 million shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 12.20M shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 105,818 shares. 110,716 were reported by Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 458,221 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 307,600 shares in its portfolio. Shelton has 0.22% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 204 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 441,089 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Principal Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.87M shares. 424,766 are owned by Creative Planning. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & invested in 21,046 shares.