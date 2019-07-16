Golden Gate Private Equity Position in Nice LTD (NICE) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Murphy Capital Management Has Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $453,654

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $148.17. About 287,680 shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.62 million shares. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.00M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 400,965 shares. Sandler Cap Management reported 1.04% stake. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 256,967 shares. 1.92 million were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 239 shares. 24,216 are held by Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc. Odey Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,500 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 1.87M shares. Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Middleton & Incorporated Ma has invested 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). St Johns Mgmt Co Ltd Liability reported 105,357 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. And holds 27,023 shares. 21,968 are owned by Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,094 shares to 35,160 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,416 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Av Ut Ser (DIA).