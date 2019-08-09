Golden Gate Private Equity Position in Nice LTD (NICE) Has Boosted by $561,200; Boeing Co (BA) Holder First Heartland Consultants Has Boosted Stake by $481,584 as Valuation Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $153.65. About 272,770 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru Company invested in 3,646 shares. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clean Yield Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.21% or 1,365 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windward Mgmt Ca reported 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 63 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wms Prtn Lc stated it has 2,256 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 10,063 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 103,888 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 36,700 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 17,578 shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 63,632 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation holds 0.12% or 1,633 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corp reported 850 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares to 29,220 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,832 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thomson Reuters raises outlook as revenue growth picks up – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “NICE Systems Ltd (NICE) PT Raised to $166 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Named Leader in Real Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention by Top Analyst Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.