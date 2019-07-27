Golden Gate Private Equity Position In Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Was Upped; Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Its Stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) as Share Value Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 183,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.44M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 197,362 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company's stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 80 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 107,920 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 91,411 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 98,196 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 84,907 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru holds 26,078 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Piedmont holds 0.01% or 2,417 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.33% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Guyasuta Inv has 11,339 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 856 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Nj holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 585,879 shares. Blue Harbour Group Lp reported 1.78M shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 40,555 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $108.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 58,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.97M for 20.54 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.