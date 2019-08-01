Golden Gate Private Equity Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Corvex Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.71. About 454,728 shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 3.93 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HASN’T HELD ANY TALKS WITH MGM OR ADVISORS ON SALE; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Tdam Usa reported 203,691 shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership holds 1.81% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2.90M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 237,509 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 31.44 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.2% stake. Adage Capital Prtn Grp invested in 0.04% or 622,300 shares. Capital Mgmt Associates accumulated 15,550 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ftb Inc has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.13% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.03% or 240,242 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. The insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million was made by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 55,960 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.43 million shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Com holds 4,137 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 13,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Finance has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 353,087 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. 8,104 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 6,383 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 12,900 shares stake. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 8,205 shares stake. Melvin Ltd Partnership invested in 500,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Franklin Resources has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 7,169 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20,250 shares to 177,250 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).