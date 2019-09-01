Golden Gate Private Equity Position in Ares Capital (ARCC) Boosted by $739,500; Motley Fool Asset Management Decreased Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Share Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 356,800 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 11,440 shares to 264,212 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 5,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd has 56,461 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware has 0.76% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 616,570 shares. 347,500 are held by Pl Cap Ltd Llc. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. 751,791 are owned by Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Cap owns 0.34% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 119,514 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 68,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 281,529 are held by Fmr Ltd. Nordea reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 10,300 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 3,000 shares. Gradient Investments Llc accumulated 1,150 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 138,442 shares or 0% of the stock.

