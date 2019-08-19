Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Its Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Position by $3.11 Million as Stock Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Has Cut by $616,904 Its Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 868,614 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 2,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 41,551 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, down from 44,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 1.11M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares to 67,734 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial Adds Notarize Remote Notarization Service to Closing Options – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 4,812 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company stated it has 23,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 667,993 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 1.35M shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 69,124 shares. Sageworth Co has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Tpg Gru Holdings (Sbs) Advsr accumulated 1.53M shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc holds 13,438 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 100 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc owns 7,500 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Com reported 47,703 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.60M shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 16,403 shares to 38,168 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 93,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.