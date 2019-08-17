Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Position by $3.11 Million; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 231,162 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 867,043 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares to 67,734 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 8 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 83,351 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 7,950 shares. Yorktown & reported 0.09% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 40,900 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assoc has 0.54% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 9,500 shares. 215 were reported by Synovus Fincl Corp. Miles reported 17,351 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 1.17M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech owns 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 460,626 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 13,438 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 95,908 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).