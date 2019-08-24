Golden Gate Private Equity Lifted Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Holding by $887,400 as Market Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Shares Declined While Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $33.71 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.59. About 417,842 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89 million shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Cipher LP has 26,435 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 73,272 shares. Df Dent And Co owns 49,349 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 369,096 shares in its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp reported 235,992 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Com Of Vermont owns 6 shares. Gideon has invested 0.66% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 112,015 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,370 shares. 21,700 are owned by Korea Investment Corporation. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Tobam invested 0.18% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 418,000 shares stake.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $62.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group invested in 112,401 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 12,552 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 2,417 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability owns 31,175 shares. Snyder Mngmt LP has invested 2.56% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Epoch Inv Ptnrs Incorporated reported 201,028 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp reported 103,594 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc has 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ls Inv Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Parkside Bank & has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 59,881 shares. Lord Abbett Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado has invested 0.11% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Invesco has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 33,975 shares.