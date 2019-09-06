Golden Gate Private Equity Lifted Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stake; RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RMLRF) Sellers Decreased By 97% Their Shorts

RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMLRF) had a decrease of 97% in short interest. RMLRF’s SI was 4,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 97% from 156,900 shares previously. With 33,100 avg volume, 0 days are for RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMLRF)’s short sellers to cover RMLRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.18% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.84. About 10,000 shares traded or 84.09% up from the average. Ramelius Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RMLRF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) stake by 12.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 10,200 shares as Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)'s stock rose 25.76%. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. now has $6.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 68,930 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Genesee And Wyoming’s Second-Quarter Operating Income Falls On Declining Revenues – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WageWorks, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, NorthStar Realty Europe, and Genesee & Wyoming on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company has market cap of $589.05 million. The firm holds interest in the Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia. It has a 20 P/E ratio. It also has interests in the Water Tank Hill/St George deposits in Western Australia; the Coogee gold project in Western Australia; the Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia; and the Tanami joint venture gold project in Northern Territory; and the exploration permit for minerals holdings in north Queensland.