Golden Gate Private Equity Increased Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake by $1.19 Million; Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Stake by $567,520

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 76,247 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 28,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 114,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 143,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 519,364 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 196,046 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Hightower Advisors Limited Company owns 220,722 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 399,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moody Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 338 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 29,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,451 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Co invested 0.98% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Bard Assocs Inc holds 1.23% or 119,000 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds owns 132,602 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) by 18,346 shares to 266,986 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc.