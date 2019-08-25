Golden Gate Private Equity Increased Holding in Stericycle (SRCL); Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Main Street Research Has Upped Stake by $421,083

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 1.43M shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Focused Wealth has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com has 504 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 187,889 shares. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Advsr Lc reported 0.04% stake. Guild Inv Mngmt Inc reported 3.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Addison invested in 3,514 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 1.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 166,878 are held by Argent Tru. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Finance Architects Inc reported 7,970 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Mngmt accumulated 64,659 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 5,305 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department owns 83,216 shares.

