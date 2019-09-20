Golden Gate Private Equity Holds Stake in Hexcel (HXL); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cambridge Advisors Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 156,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62 million, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 40,286 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,861 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 21,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 4.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03M and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,411 shares to 117,819 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).