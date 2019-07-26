Golden Gate Private Equity Holds Position in Albemarle (ALB); Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Raised Its Position by $7.66 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,793 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 469,719 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1182.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 106,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,420 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 803,056 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 39,901 shares. Invesco Limited holds 811,504 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 11,165 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 1.14M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 8,888 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.68% or 188,702 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.36% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,147 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com owns 85,772 shares. Hahn Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 226,888 shares. 27,085 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 6,514 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity reported 58,793 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 203,234 shares stake. Amer Trust Advsr Ltd has 0.26% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Verition Fund Ltd holds 0.08% or 29,405 shares. Halsey Inc Ct accumulated 263,129 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 48,278 shares stake. 64,150 are held by Bright Rock Cap. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 961,214 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1.81M are held by Scharf Ltd Liability. Gw Henssler And Assoc accumulated 187,748 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mackay Shields holds 177,725 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.78 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 118,350 shares. Btr accumulated 3,725 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,592 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

