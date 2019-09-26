Golden Gate Private Equity Holding in Hexcel (HXL) Upped as Stock Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Increased Its State Str (STT) Position by $582,960; Stock Value Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 156,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62 million, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 232,881 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 24,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 14,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 1.32M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Cap Inc holds 59,678 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.16% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mai Cap Management invested in 20,627 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,198 are held by Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.26% or 1.86M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 322,981 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 2,024 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Forbes J M And Com Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,393 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.5% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cipher LP holds 0.42% or 87,957 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.01M shares. Moreover, New England & has 0.41% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 10,840 shares.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares to 80,257 shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,553 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by O HANLEY RONALD P on Thursday, August 29.