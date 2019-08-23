Golden Gate Private Equity Holding in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Decreased by $3.11 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.15M shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 19.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 8 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Maryland-based Proshare Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 8,046 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com, New York-based fund reported 221,898 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.07% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Motco holds 0% or 661 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 42,064 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 2.66M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp accumulated 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 83,351 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 2.77M shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 29,881 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).