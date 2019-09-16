Golden Gate Private Equity Holding in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Decreased as Valuation Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Bokf Has Raised Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 266,029 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82

Bokf increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 107,402 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.30 million, up from 100,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan And has invested 1.9% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The California-based Main Street Research Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 97,108 shares. Crestwood Gru Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 291,141 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 0.2% or 3,126 shares. Marsico Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 266,932 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 4,926 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 89,607 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Focused Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.98% or 657,200 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 148,622 are owned by Welch Gru Limited Company. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd has invested 1.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 5,211 are owned by Bailard Inc. Opus Grp Ltd owns 6,550 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12,876 shares to 14,111 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,145 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Foundation Advisors holds 14,434 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Assetmark reported 136 shares. Brinker holds 0.13% or 36,214 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% or 50,591 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 3,600 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 3,172 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 85,700 shares in its portfolio. 16,721 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 37,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 98,959 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Gates Cap Management holds 3.47% or 849,857 shares in its portfolio.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,923 shares to 156,073 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 47,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

