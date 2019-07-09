Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped Stake in Wesco International (WCC); Tompkins Financial (TMP) Holding Upped by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 71,383 shares traded or 48.54% up from the average. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 406,049 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares to 10,996 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.