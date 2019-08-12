Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped Ares Capital (ARCC) Position By $739,500; Silk Road Medical (SILK) SI Increased By 10%

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 43,500 shares as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 522,500 shares with $8.96 million value, up from 479,000 last quarter. Ares Capital Corporation now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.43M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) had an increase of 10% in short interest. SILK’s SI was 331,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10% from 301,000 shares previously. With 236,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s short sellers to cover SILK’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 347,943 shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. Shares for $3,424 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 484,800 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,300 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Co Inc has 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5.70M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp owns 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.24 million shares. Weybosset Research And Management Ltd invested in 0.25% or 24,771 shares. Hillsdale owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 119,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 960 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advsr Asset has 0.15% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 494,043 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company has 1.13 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 36,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Architects holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 215,503 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Silk Road Medical had 3 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.